Could the world be facing another major coronavirus outbreak?

COVID infections are rising in China and there are growing fears that new variants could emerge.

For the first time in more than two years, many people around the world are celebrating the winter holiday season without COVID-19 restrictions.

So could the world be facing another major outbreak? And will countries be forced to reimpose restrictions?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Dr Wafaa El-Sadr – Professor of epidemiology and medicine, Columbia University

Andy Mok – Senior research fellow, Center for China and Globalization

Dr Krishna Udayakumar – Founding director, Duke Global Health Innovation Center