What does future hold for Afghan women after university ban?

Women in Afghanistan express shock and anger over Taliban decision that drew international condemnation.

Women’s rights have come under attack since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

Girls have been excluded from schools and women’s employment rights have been limited.

The Taliban say they have acted in the national interest.

But with the country already facing severe shortages in the face of wide ranging sanctions will these measures hamper the Taliban’s drive for international acceptance?

And what can Afghan women do now?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Sahar – Psychosocial Counsellor, Norwegian Afghanistan Committee

Obaidullah Baheer – Founder, ‘Let Afghan Girls Learn’