From: Inside Story

What effect will further Western arms in Ukraine have?

As Ukraine appeals for more weapons, critics worry further militarisation will just mean more war.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought a war between two European countries on a scale not seen since World War II.

Death and destruction have been extensive – but Russia has faced stiff resistance, and Ukrainian forces have retaken some territory.

Western arms and training have played a key role in the conflict, forcing Russia to reassess its tactics. Moscow is now switching to long-range weapons and drones.

Some critics of the Western strategy say that pouring more arms into the war simply means more death – and delays the need to talk peace. Is further military aid for Ukraine the way forward?

Presenter:

Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director, Eurasia Democracy Initiative in Kyiv, political commentator, and post-Soviet studies specialist

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst in Moscow

Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist in Riga and publisher of the book European Tragedy – a history of Russia and the current conflict.

By Inside Story
Published On 20 Dec 2022