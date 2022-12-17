What does Peru’s worsening political crisis mean for its people?
At least 20 antigovernment protesters have been killed by troops while former President Pedro Castillo is jailed.
Since the arrest and jailing of Peru’s former President Pedro Castillo more than a week ago, violence has spread across the country, with troops shooting dead some of his supporters.
Two ministers have resigned, the government has declared a state of emergency, and curfews have been imposed in 15 regions. Peru is facing a political crisis – but what does it mean for its people? And how will the growing instability end?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Paola Ugaz – Investigative Journalist
Javier Farje – Peru Analyst and Historian
Jo-Marie Burt – Associate Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at George Mason University