What’s next for the ANC and South African politics?

South Africa’s governing party conference comes at a time President Cyril Ramaphosa is mired in a corruption scandal.

South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) party has had a few challenging years.

Its last president resigned after facing dozens of corruption charges.

And, now current president Cyril Ramaphosa, has been accused of wrongdoing linked to millions of dollars in cash found at his private residence.

But as the party prepares to elect its next set of leaders, how will it address the growing economic challenges and high unemployment?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Melanie Verwoerd – Political Analyst, former Member of Parliament for the ANC under President Nelson Mandela, and a former South African Ambassador to Ireland.

Moeletsi Mbeki – Chairman of the South African Institute of International Affairs.

Karam Singh – Executive Director, Corruption Watch South Africa.