Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?

Japanese and US pharmaceuticals publish results of a trial being hailed as a breakthrough.

Data from Japanese and United States Pharmaceutical companies show how a new drug can significantly slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease patients – by 27 percent.

The 18-month trial involved nearly 2,000 participants who were in the early stages of the illness.

Dementia costs are more than a trillion dollars globally and early detection is crucial for recognising signs of Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive declines.

So, what will be the effect of this new drug?

