Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?
Japanese and US pharmaceuticals publish results of a trial being hailed as a breakthrough.
Data from Japanese and United States Pharmaceutical companies show how a new drug can significantly slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease patients – by 27 percent.
The 18-month trial involved nearly 2,000 participants who were in the early stages of the illness.
Dementia costs are more than a trillion dollars globally and early detection is crucial for recognising signs of Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive declines.
So, what will be the effect of this new drug?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Graeme Sutherland – Son of Alzheimer’s disease sufferer and social media ambassador for Alzheimer Scotland
Bart De Strooper – Director of the UK Dementia Research Institute
Susan Kohlhaas – Director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK