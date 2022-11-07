Who will control the US Congress?

US voters head to the polls for midterm elections on November 8.

On Tuesday, US voters will decide who will represent them in Congress.

At the moment, Democrats hold a slim majority in both the House and Senate.

But that could change after these midterm elections.

The US is greatly divided on issues from immigration to abortion rights, the economy and democracy itself.

So, what really shapes voters’ choices?

And what will it mean for Joe Biden’s presidency?

Presenter: Patty Culhane

Guests:

Niambi Carter – Associate professor at the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland

Brett Bruen – Former director of global engagement in the White House under President Barack Obama

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and assistant administrator of the United States Agency for International Development under President George W Bush