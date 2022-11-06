How will Elon Musk shape Twitter?

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has fired nearly half of the company’s workforce.

For a man who likes to make headlines, spending $44bn to buy one of the biggest social media platforms in the world is one way to achieve that.

But the deal by the world’s richest man has been troubled from the start.

Musk tried to back out, before signing last week, averting a major court battle.

No sooner had the ink dried on the deal, he then set about firing nearly half of Twitter’s workforce by email after they were locked out of the company’s IT systems.

Some of those gone include staff with human rights and hate speech expertise.

Twitter had been moderating content – notably expelling former US President Donald Trump.

Some major advertisers now say they’re withholding their business until they see what happens next.

So what’s next for Twitter?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamojoom

Guests:

Marc Einstein – Digital Media Specialist with the ITR Corporation in Kyoto, Japan.

Cara Brennan Allamano – Chief People Officer at Lattice, a people management software company in San Francisco.

Adrian Weckler – Technology Editor of the Irish Independent newspaper in Dublin, European HQ of Twitter.