Will German chancellor’s visit to China change countries’ ties?

Olaf Scholz is the first Western leader to meet Xi Jinping since the Chinese president began his third term.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited China, becoming the first leader of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to do so since the pandemic.

But the trip comes at a time of deep divisions between Beijing and the West.

During the war in Ukraine, China has remained close to Russia, while Germany and the European Union have supplied weapons to Kyiv and imposed severe sanctions on Moscow.

There are other big divisions too. The West is concerned about human rights, the treatment of Uighur Muslims, and China’s intentions towards Taiwan.

But Germany and China’s trade relations are extremely important to both.

President Xi Jinping said he hoped for more cooperation between their countries during what he called “a time of change and chaos”.

And Scholz said he was not in favour of breaking from China, but wanted a relationship based on equality.

So in what direction are relations between China, Germany and the EU heading?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Andy Mok – Senior research fellow with the Center for China and Globalisation in Beijing

Gesine Weber – Research analyst with the Paris Office of the German Marshall Fund of the US and expert in European security

Yu Jie – Senior research fellow on China at the Chatham House think-tank in London