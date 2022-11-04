What next for Pakistan after the shooting of Imran Khan?

The shooting of Pakistan’s former prime minster Imran Khan has created a new political crisis for the country.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is recovering after being shot at a rally in Wazirabad.

A gunman opened fire, killing one man and injuring several others before being arrested.

The attack has been condemned by politicians in the country and by international leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation, saying violence has no place in Pakistan’s politics.

President Arif Alvi described it as “a heinous assassination attempt”.

But Khan’s party accuses the prime minister, his interior minister and a senior military officer of plotting an assassination attempt.

What does this new political crisis mean for a country that was already divided and dealing with devastating floods and severe economic problems?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamojoom

Guests:

Raoof Hasan – Spokesperson for former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Haider Zaman Qureshi – Member of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan People’s Party

Masood Akhtar – Political and security analyst and retired air marshal