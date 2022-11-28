How can we best preserve cultural traditions around the world?

UNESCO is considering cultural traditions for inclusion on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The United Nations is holding meetings to discuss how to preserve and promote ancient cultures from around the world.

From falconry to Zambian dance, and truffle hunting to Singapore’s hawker carts, traditions are being considered for inclusion on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

So, how can it ensure such practices survive for generations to come?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Juliette Hopkins – Associate programme specialist with UNESCO’s Living Heritage Cultural Sector

Molara Wood – Writer, arts editor and cultural activist

Karen Archer – Deputy director of the French Heritage Society