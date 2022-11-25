Will Anwar Ibrahim bring political stability to Malaysia?

Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to fight corruption and focus on the economy.

Veteran politician Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as the prime minister of Malaysia.

His appointment came following negotiations after last Saturday’s election in which no alliance secured a clear majority.

In his long quest for the top job, the 75-year-old led street protests for democratic reforms and strung together a multiethnic coalition while in prison on charges widely seen as politically motivated.

Promising to give up his salary as prime minister, Anwar has pledged to fight corruption and focus on the economy.

But can he put an end to Malaysia’s recent history of political instability?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests: Fahmi Fadzil – Member of the Malaysian Parliament and chief of information for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s People’s Justice Party

James Chai – Visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute

Meredith Weiss – Professor of political science at the University of New York at Albany