Who will rule Malaysia after tight election race?

Many Malaysians were hoping polls would lead to political stability but the vote produced no outright winner.

Compromise seems the only way forward for politicians in Malaysia after a very tight race left parliament with no clear winner.

A coalition between the leading runners is now the sole path to forming a government.

If a compromise is not agreed upon, the king can appoint a politician as prime minister who he believes can command a majority in parliament.

So what happens now?

And what does it mean for the country’s democracy?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sophie Lemiere – Political anthropologist and consultant

Oh Ei Sun – Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs

Tricia Yeoh – Chief executive of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs