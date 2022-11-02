Can impunity for those committing crimes against journalists end?

Committee to Protect Journalists says 80 percent of people accused of murdering journalists go unpunished.

The killers of media workers are getting away with murder.

That was the warning on the United Nations’ International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists found nearly 80 percent of killings in the past decade have gone unpunished.

Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was among 58 media workers killed so far this year while doing their jobs.

Israel’s military said there was a “high probability” a soldier killed her, but will not press charges.

Somalia, Syria, Mexico, Myanmar and Pakistan have been named as some of the most dangerous places for journalists.

What should be done to combat impunity?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Sawsan Zaher – Palestinian human rights lawyer

Jodie Ginsberg – President, Committee to Protect Journalists

Aye Chan Naing – Editor, Democratic Voice of Burma