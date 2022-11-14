Will the agreement on Tigray hold?

The Ethiopian government and rebels pledge to speed up aid in war-torn Tigray.

Ethiopia’s government and rebels have agreed to allow immediate humanitarian access to Tigray and other regions in the north.

The pledge, signed in Nairobi, Kenya, is the latest step towards ending two years of conflict.

It follows last week’s talks on implementing a peace deal agreed at the beginning of November.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

So, is peace in northern Ethiopia possible?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Teklay Gebremichael – Associate editor of Tghat, a platform that documents the war in Tigray

Martin Plaut – Senior research fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies

Bizuneh Getachew Yimenu – Teaching fellow at the University of Birmingham