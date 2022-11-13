What future do cryptocurrencies have after the fall of FTX?

The exchange platform has filed for bankruptcy, leaving thousands of clients in the dark.

One of the world’s largest crypto exchanges says it is investigating hundreds of millions of dollars of unauthorised withdrawals.

Analysts say millions of dollars’ worth of assets have been moved from the platform.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

It says it wants legal protection as it looks for ways to return money to customers.

Crypto prices have been sliding all year, but the collapse of FTX stands out.

So, what does this collapse mean for investors – and the industry?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Robert Koepp – Chief executive officer of Geoeconomix, a global economic and strategy advisory firm

Zennon Kapron – Founder and director of Kapronasia, an independent research and consulting firm focused on the Asian financial services industry

Glen Goodman – Consultant to the financial investment platform eToro, and author of The Crypto Trader