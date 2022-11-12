Will Russia’s Kherson withdrawal change the Ukraine war?

Russian troops pull out of strategic city following advances by Ukrainian forces. Is this a turning point in the war?

Russia has pulled out of Kherson, the only major city it captured in nearly nine months of war in Ukraine.

After weeks of Ukrainian advances, Russia’s military says 30,000 soldiers have withdrawn to the east of the Dnieper River.

The Kremlin had only annexed the region six weeks earlier in a move condemned internationally.

Ukraine’s president called the recapture an “historic day”.

Is this a turning point in the war?

And how might it change military strategies on both sides?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Hanna Shelest – Security studies programme director, Ukrainian Prism

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent defence and military analyst

Domitilla Sagramoso – Senior lecturer in security and development, King’s College London