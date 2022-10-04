Which direction will Bosnia take after its election?

It is hoped the vote will bridge deep ethnic divides in the Balkan country.

Preliminary results from elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday show reformists and moderates winning the Croat and Bosnian presidential seats.

But overall, the outcome is unlikely to bring much change nor movement beyond entrenched divisions in the country.

The vote was held to elect three members of the shared presidency, plus national and regional parliaments.

But with Bosnia still bearing the scars of civil war in the 1990s, is change possible?

And what role can outside powers play?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Hikmet Karcic – Academic and author

Bodo Weber – Senior associate at Democratisation Policy Council

Amna Popovac – Political activist