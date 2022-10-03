What is the Japanese prime minister’s military strategy?

Fumio Kishida wants to boost the country’s military capabilities over the next five years.

Japan is scrambling to boost its military strength to counter what Tokyo sees as rising threats from China.

In his national address on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasised his goal to bolster the military over the next five years.

But with the weak yen, he is struggling to find the finances to do it.

What is his intention? And will his strategy work?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests

Seijiro Takeshita – Professor at the University of Shizuoka

Craig Mark – Professor at the faculty of international studies at Kyoritsu Women’s University