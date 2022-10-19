Can a foreign force restore order in Haiti?

The country is running out of food and fuel as gangs control the streets.

Haiti’s government is appealing for an international force to combat gangs, a call echoed by the United Nations secretary general and the United States. But any foreign force is a reminder of multiple US military interventions, and many Haitians oppose the proposal.

The country is still reeling from a series of crises over the past 12 years. They include earthquakes, hurricanes, cholera, gang violence and a political vacuum left by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last year.

So what is needed to stabilise Haiti?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Laurent Lamothe – prime minister of Haiti from 2012 to 2014

Joseph Harold Pierre – academic and consultant on Latin America and Haiti

Daniel Foote – former US diplomat and former US special envoy to Haiti