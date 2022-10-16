How has Xi Jinping’s leadership shaped China?

In an unprecedented move, the Communist Party is set to extend the Chinese president’s tenure as leader.

He is the most powerful communist leader in China since Mao Zedong.

Now, the Communist Party Congress – which is held every five years – is set to extend President Xi Jinping’s leadership for a historic third term.

The new leadership lineup is expected to be revealed in a week. But what does it all mean for China’s future, both at home and abroad?

Presenter: Emily Angwin

Guests:

Victor Gao – vice president at the Center for China and Globalisation

Andrew Leung – international and independent China strategist

Stephen Vines – author of Defying the Dragon: Hong Kong and the World’s Largest Dictatorship