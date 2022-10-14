Has Nigeria done enough to prevent deadly flooding?

Hundreds of people have died in the worst flooding in a decade in northeastern Nigeria.

Northeastern Nigeria is seeing some of its worst flooding in years with about 500 people killed and hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed.

The flooding has been made worse by seasonal rain and the planned water release from a dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

The Lagdo Dam is in northern Cameroon and was built in 1982. Nigeria was supposed to build its own dam to offset the excess, but never finished it.

So what has been the government’s response to the devastation?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Suleiman Adamu – Nigeria’s minister of water resources

David Arinze – Climate activist and renewable energy specialist

Manu Lekunze – University of Aberdeen professor; author of, Complex Adaptive Systems, Resilience and Security in Cameroon