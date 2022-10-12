Is the war in Ukraine entering a new phase?

Russia threatens more attacks as the war in Ukraine appears close to a new turning point.

Russia launched a wave of missile attacks on several regions of Ukraine this week – killing at least 20 people.

The capital Kyiv was among cities targeted for the first time in months.

Ukraine’s military says it shot down 41 of 75 missiles, but that was not enough to stop the destruction.

The escalation came after the bombing of the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Russian-annexed Crimea. Kyiv is now seeking more military aid.

What direction will this war take next?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Oleksiy Goncharenko – Member of the Ukrainian parliament and the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

Alexandre Vautravers – Editor-in-chief of Swiss Military Review and security and defence policy analyst

Andrey Baklanov – Vice chair of the Association of Russian Diplomats and a former Russian ambassador to Saudi Arabia