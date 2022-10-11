Does Joe Biden risk becoming a lame duck president?

In November, Democrats and Republicans will fight for control of legislative power in the US.

Voters in the United States are set to head to the polls for midterm elections that will establish the makeup of the next Congress.

That means they will determine President Joe Biden’s chances of getting new policies passed, and whether the Republicans will gain the ability to block most of what he wants to do.

At the moment, a division in the control of Congress seems likely.

With an electorate that is sharply divided, what is at stake this time?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Arshad Hasan – Democratic political strategist

Shannan Adler – Political commentator and host of The Shannan Show

James Davis – Republican strategist and founder and president of Touchdown Strategies