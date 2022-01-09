Does Ethiopia’s PM want a peaceful end to the Tigray war?
Abiy Ahmed pardoned political prisoners and called for ‘national dialogue’, but air raids continue to kill civilians.
Ethiopia’s government appears to be offering an olive branch to end more than a year of conflict in the northern Tigray region.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is releasing several high-profile political prisoners, including leaders of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
Abiy says this will pave the way for a national dialogue for lasting peace.
But some government critics called it a publicity stunt, especially after a government air attack killed at least 56 internally displaced people near the Eritrean border.
So, how genuine is Abiy’s offer of a peaceful solution?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Awol Allo – Senior lecturer in law, Keele University
Kjetil Tronvoll – Professor of peace and conflict studies, Oslo New University College
Adem Kassie Abebe – Programme officer, International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
Al Jazeera contacted the Ethiopian government for this programme but did not get a timely response.