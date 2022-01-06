What’s behind the protests in Kazakhstan?

Violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan were sparked by rising fuel prices.

A Russian-led alliance has sent troops it calls “peacekeepers” to Kazakhstan – after the president asked for help to quell mass protests across the country.

They began on January 1, after the government announced a sharp increase in fuel prices. Indignation and violence followed.

In an effort to calm the unrest, the government resigned.

The president then declared a two-week nationwide state of emergency and a shut down of the internet.

But the protests escalated into calls for a change in leadership.

So what’s next for this former Soviet republic?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests:

Asya Tulesova – Political activist

Bruce Pannier – Veteran journalist and correspondent at Radio Free Europe specialising in Central Asia

Viktor Olevich – Lead expert at Center for Actual Politics