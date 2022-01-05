Will so-called comfort women get any compensation?

South Koreans were forced to provide sexual services to Japanese soldiers before and during the Second World War.

South Koreans are marking 30 years since they began weekly protests against Japan’s wartime sex slavery scandal.

The protesters say they want a sincere apology and compensation for thousands of women who were victims of human and sex trafficking.

Seoul and Tokyo reached an agreement in 2015 and Japan agreed to pay almost $9m to victims and their families.

But last year, a South Korean court and the Unification Ministry concluded it was not enough – increasing tensions between the two nations

How’s this affecting ties between Tokyo and Seoul?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Mallika Iyer – Asia programmes coordination and humanitarian action specialist at the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders

Seijiro Takeshita – Professor of management at University of Shizuoka

Craig Mark – Professor of international studies, Kyoritsu Women’s University

Se-Woong Koo – Publisher of Korea Exposé, an independent media outlet