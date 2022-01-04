How will the military in Sudan deal with unrest?

The resignation of Prime Minister Hamdok and growing public anger have deepened uncertainty in Sudan.

Sudan is again in political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

That has come less than two months after he was reinstated under a deal with the military.

The senior military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has called for an urgent caretaker government and new measures to deal with demonstrations.

Pro-democracy groups have said the military should stay out of government and they are planning more protests.

A political deadlock between all sides has left the country unable to transition from dictatorship to democracy since the deposing of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Could a new power-sharing deal be the way out?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Kholood Khair – Political commentator and managing partner at Insight Strategy Partners

Alex de Waal – Executive director at World Peace Foundation, Tufts University

Ahmed El-Gaili – Lawyer and legal commentator