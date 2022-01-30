Will feuding prove politically fatal for France’s Marine Le Pen?

Defections and family feuding could be set to hurt the far-right French presidential candidate.

For decades, the anti-immigration and ultranationalist Le Pen family has dominated far-right politics in France.

However, with an election looming, bitter infighting threatens to undermine the family’s presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen.

A once-close relative, her niece, is backing Le Pen’s main rival after politicians quit the National Rally Party.

Will it build momentum for an even more extreme presidential hopeful?

Presenter:

Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Nacira Guenif – Sociologist and professor at University of Paris 8

Pieter Cleppe – Editor of Brussels Report.EU website

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute