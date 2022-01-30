Video Duration 24 minutes 10 seconds
Will feuding prove politically fatal for France’s Marine Le Pen?
Defections and family feuding could be set to hurt the far-right French presidential candidate.
For decades, the anti-immigration and ultranationalist Le Pen family has dominated far-right politics in France.
However, with an election looming, bitter infighting threatens to undermine the family’s presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen.
A once-close relative, her niece, is backing Le Pen’s main rival after politicians quit the National Rally Party.
Will it build momentum for an even more extreme presidential hopeful?
Presenter:
Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Nacira Guenif – Sociologist and professor at University of Paris 8
Pieter Cleppe – Editor of Brussels Report.EU website
Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute
Published On 30 Jan 2022