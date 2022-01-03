Can democracy return to Mali?

Military-led government delayed elections by up to five years, drawing condemnation from regional authorities.

Mali was supposed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections next month but the military-led government has pushed that back by up to five years.

Army Colonel Assimi Goita, who staged two coups in less than a year, has blamed continuing insecurity in northern Mali.

Major political parties have condemned the delay, and the West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS is threatening to impose more sanctions on military leaders if a democratic transition does not happen soon.

What happens now? Can Mali return to the path to civilian rule?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Ornella Moderan – Head of Sahel Programme, Institute for Security Studies

Emmanuel Kwesi Aning – Director of research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center

Signe Cold-Ravnkilde – Senior Researcher, Security and Development, Danish Institute for International Studies