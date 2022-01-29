Is ECOWAS suffering from a credibility crisis?

The West African regional bloc has suspended Burkina Faso after a military coup.

The 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Burkina Faso, days after the army overthrew President Roch Kabore.

Recent coups in Guinea and Mali have seen both nations sanctioned and suspended by the regional bloc.

But it has done little to sway the behaviour of military leaders in either country.

Guests:

Adama Gaye – Political analyst specialising in the Sahel and West Africa and former director of information of ECOWAS

Ornella Moderan – Head of the Sahel Programme for the Institute for Security Studies

David Otto – Director of the Geneva Centre for Africa