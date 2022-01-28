Are classrooms in the US being used as political battlefields?

Conservatives in the United States are leading a charge against a wide range of book titles.

Conservatives in the United States are leading a charge against a wide range of book titles that they believe sow division and cause distress in white students.

It is already a big issue for school boards and is likely to play a part in the upcoming midterm elections.

Could it be an attempt to fan a political firestorm in an election year?

Guests:

Treva Lindsey – Associate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at The Ohio State University

Maurice Jackson – Associate professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University

Kaaryn Walker – Republican Party strategist and founder of Black Conservatives for Truth