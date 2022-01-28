Video Duration 24 minutes 30 seconds
Are classrooms in the US being used as political battlefields?
Conservatives in the United States are leading a charge against a wide range of book titles that they believe sow division and cause distress in white students.
It is already a big issue for school boards and is likely to play a part in the upcoming midterm elections.
Could it be an attempt to fan a political firestorm in an election year?
Guests:
Treva Lindsey – Associate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at The Ohio State University
Maurice Jackson – Associate professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University
Kaaryn Walker – Republican Party strategist and founder of Black Conservatives for Truth
