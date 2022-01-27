Can Europe be weaned off Russian gas?

European leaders concerned Moscow may cut gas supplies if Ukraine tensions worsen.

Russia is Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas, with a third of deliveries passing through Ukraine.

Moscow has disrupted gas flows in the past for political purposes, for example when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

As tensions surrounding Ukraine worsen, European leaders are worried about history being repeated.

The United States is scrambling to help its European allies secure alternatives from North Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Washington concedes that diverting global gas supplies will be difficult.

So, will there be enough fuel to support Europe’s energy needs?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst

Cornelia Meyer – CEO of Meyer Resource and a specialist in oil and gas

Ulrich Brueckner – Professor of political science at Stanford University in Berlin