Who should police social media?
Twitter reports record number of government requests to remove content.
Most social media firms have made the same promise: to provide a free and open platform for users to express themselves.
But they are coming under increasing pressure to remove content deemed offensive or illegal.
Twitter says it received a record number of government requests to remove tweets in the first six months of 2021.
The firm says the requests revealed a “deeply worrying trend” against freedom of expression.
So is this censorship, or a way to maintain a safe and open internet for all?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Quinn McKew – Executive director at ARTICLE 19, a human rights organisation working on freedom of expression and freedom of information
Vigjilenca Abazi – Assistant professor of European law, Maastricht University
Melody Patry – Advocacy director at Access Now, an NGO working on digital rights