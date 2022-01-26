Who should police social media?

Most social media firms have made the same promise: to provide a free and open platform for users to express themselves.

But they are coming under increasing pressure to remove content deemed offensive or illegal.

Twitter says it received a record number of government requests to remove tweets in the first six months of 2021.

The firm says the requests revealed a “deeply worrying trend” against freedom of expression.

So is this censorship, or a way to maintain a safe and open internet for all?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Quinn McKew – Executive director at ARTICLE 19, a human rights organisation working on freedom of expression and freedom of information

Vigjilenca Abazi – Assistant professor of European law, Maastricht University

Melody Patry – Advocacy director at Access Now, an NGO working on digital rights