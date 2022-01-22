Can tensions about Ukraine be defused?

The United States and Russia have held more talks aimed at alleviating Ukraine tensions, but to no avail.

The United States and Russia have held what they say are frank talks as they try to resolve their standoff on Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated his denials that a large contingent of Russian forces along the border is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and its allies would respond severely if Russia crossed the border.

The meetings failed to find agreement other than both sides would continue steps to defuse the crisis.

Washington warns of the consequences of an invasion, while Moscow seeks assurances on security.

Is there a middle ground that can be reached?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Kurt Volker – Distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, and a former US representative for Ukraine negotiations and US ambassador to NATO

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Vladimir Sotnikov – Political commentator and specialist on Russian foreign affairs