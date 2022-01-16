Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
Can Afghanistan avoid a hunger crisis?
The United Nations World Food Programme says eight out of every nine families in Afghanistan are going hungry.
The lack of food is the result of Afghanistan’s economic crisis. It has been compounded by the worldwide isolation of the Taliban government.
The United States and the Western donors cut funding and blocked the Taliban from $9bn in foreign cash reserves. Taliban leaders want those funds released.
But would that be enough to prevent a humanitarian crisis?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Christian Jepsen – Regional communications adviser, Norwegian Refugee Council
Simbal Khan – Peace and security consultant at the UN Development Programme in Pakistan
Haroun Rahimi – Assistant professor of law at the American University of Afghanistan
Published On 16 Jan 2022