Can Afghanistan avoid a hunger crisis?

The United Nations World Food Programme says eight out of every nine families in Afghanistan are going hungry.

The lack of food is the result of Afghanistan’s economic crisis. It has been compounded by the worldwide isolation of the Taliban government.

The United States and the Western donors cut funding and blocked the Taliban from $9bn in foreign cash reserves. Taliban leaders want those funds released.

But would that be enough to prevent a humanitarian crisis?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Christian Jepsen – Regional communications adviser, Norwegian Refugee Council

Simbal Khan – Peace and security consultant at the UN Development Programme in Pakistan

Haroun Rahimi – Assistant professor of law at the American University of Afghanistan