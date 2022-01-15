Will Pakistan’s National Security Policy work?

Prime Minister Imran Khan says economic diplomacy will now be at the heart of Pakistani foreign affairs.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the country’s first-ever National Security Policy.

It seeks to shift the focus away from the military to a citizen-centric framework and aims to have economic security as its core.

Khan says Pakistan has been in dire need of a strategy that ensures the protection of its people and guards economic interests.

Opposition parties have criticised the government for not including them in the process.

So, how will the prime minister enforce the policy?

Shiraz Paracha – Defence and strategic analyst

Rabia Akhtar – Director for security, strategy and policy research at the University of Lahore

Contribution from Moeed Yusuf – National security adviser to the prime minister of Pakistan