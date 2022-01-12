Can the US government finally control the gun market?

Smart guns could soon become available in the United States.

During the past 20 years, the idea of smart guns, which can be fired only by verified users, has been developed.

But there have not been reliable results until now.

Some American gun manufacturers have begun testing personalised smart guns.

They say the weapons could be soon available for consumers in the United States.

Supporters say the guns could reduce suicides, render lost or stolen ones useless and protect security personnel.

However, critics argue smart guns are too risky for people trying to protect their home during a crisis.

So, what does it mean for the thorny issue of gun control in the US?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Richard Feldman – Former regional political director, National Rifle Association and author of Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist

Pastor Mike McBride – Director of LIVE FREE campaign and co-founder of National Black Brown Gun Violence Prevention Consortium

Chuck Nesby – Firearms instructor and former navy officer