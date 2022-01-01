Will COVID-19 permanently change the way we work?

Governments encourage ‘working from home’ as employees demand better work-life balance.

For almost two years now due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have had to change the way we work.

Working from home is becoming the norm, as people avoid crowded offices and transport systems.

While that is an option for some, essential workers in the healthcare and hospitality industries do not have that choice.

In addition, the pandemic has led to what some have dubbed “The Great Resignation” in industrialised nations.

Millions of employees, unhappy with their jobs, have quit to pursue roles that provide a better work-life balance.

So will 2022 be a turning point for labour relations?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Dave Carhart – Vice president at Lattice, a people management software company

Shannon Liss-Riordan – Labour law lawyer at the firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

Casey Wahl – CEO and co-founder of Attuned.ai, a recruiting platform that uses artificial intelligence