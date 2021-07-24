search
Live
play
News
Menu switch
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Tokyo Olympics
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Menu switch
Coronavirus
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
25:25
From:
Inside Story
Are democratic reforms at risk in Tanzania?
Read more
By
Inside Story
24 Jul 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?
play
25:25
What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?
play
24:40
How vulnerable are we to spying technology?
play
23:45
How will China face hacking accusations?
play
25:05
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?
play
25:25
What lessons have been learned from unrest in South Africa?
play
24:40
How vulnerable are we to spying technology?
play
23:45
How will China face hacking accusations?
play
25:05
Show more
More from News
US-China talks come at time of heightened tension
‘Out Bolsonaro!’: More protests in Brazil over COVID crisis
Outrage after Uganda MPs get $30m to buy cars amid COVID crisis
‘Extremely destabilising’: Amnesty seeks moratorium on spyware
Most Read
OPINION
Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’
Afghanistan imposes night curfew to curb Taliban advance
Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?
India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best