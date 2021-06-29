Live
25:10

From: Inside Story

Is the French political map changing?

French regional elections have dealt a serious setback for Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

By Inside Story
29 Jun 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story

How can racism against people of African descent be tackled?

24:56

How will the US protect its collaborators in Afghanistan?

24:35

George Floyd’s death: Has justice been served?

25:45

Why is the world running short on semiconductors?

24:55
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story

How can racism against people of African descent be tackled?

24:56

How will the US protect its collaborators in Afghanistan?

24:35

George Floyd’s death: Has justice been served?

25:45

Why is the world running short on semiconductors?

24:55
Show more
More from TV Shows

Is it time for America to reckon with its slave-holding past?

Courtesy of Clint Smith

How can racism against people of African descent be tackled?

How will the US protect its collaborators in Afghanistan?

George Floyd’s death: Has justice been served?

Most Read

Tigray forces regain ground, say ceasefire declaration a ‘joke’

The conflict in Tigray has dragged on for nearly eight months [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Taliban fighters launch attack on Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Afghan Commando forces armoured convoy leaves toward the front line, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province Afghanistan June 29, 2021 [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

South Africa’s third COVID wave could be the worst yet

South Africa accounts for close to 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths on the continent, with 60,038 officially recorded fatalities so far [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]