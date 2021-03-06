search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
24:56
From:
Inside Story
How significant is Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq?
The pope has called for an end to acts of violence, extremism and intolerance.
Read more
By
Inside Story
6 Mar 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
What will break the stalemate in Myanmar?
play
24:40
Will ICC probe into Palestinian territories achieve anything?
play
25:00
Are some COVID-19 vaccines better than others?
play
25:05
Can school kidnappings in Nigeria be stopped?
play
24:50
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
What will break the stalemate in Myanmar?
play
24:40
Will ICC probe into Palestinian territories achieve anything?
play
25:00
Are some COVID-19 vaccines better than others?
play
25:05
Can school kidnappings in Nigeria be stopped?
play
24:50
Show more
More from News
Trump asks GOP groups to stop fundraising using his name: Reports
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama receives COVID vaccine
Paraguay’s president asks all ministers to resign after protests
‘Descend on streets’: Senegal opposition calls for mass protests
Most Read
Pope to visit ancient city of Ur, ‘the cradle of civilization’
‘History in the making’ as Pope Francis meets Iraq’s Shia leader
US Senate narrowly passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief legislation
Pakistani PM Khan wins vote of confidence amid opposition boycott