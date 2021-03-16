search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
25:30
From:
Inside Story
What is behind the rise in kidnappings in Nigeria?
At least 700 students have been abducted in northern states since December.
Read more
16 Mar 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
Will ‘deradicalisation’ in Sri Lanka work?
play
25:45
How high will Bitcoin go?
play
25:25
Can the Quad effectively counter China’s influence?
play
25:00
How can Philippine human rights activists be protected?
play
25:00
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
Will ‘deradicalisation’ in Sri Lanka work?
play
25:45
How high will Bitcoin go?
play
25:25
Can the Quad effectively counter China’s influence?
play
25:00
How can Philippine human rights activists be protected?
play
25:00
Show more
More from News
Syria’s Assad offers stimulus to public workers as crisis deepens
Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on Mediterranean dispute
Anez supporters protest in Bolivia demanding her release
Abducted students in Nigeria’s Kaduna state are safe: Governor
Most Read
How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’
Why are COVID cases rising in Europe despite vaccination efforts?
Israeli archeologists discover ancient Dead Sea Scroll fragments
Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?