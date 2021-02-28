search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
25:35
From:
Inside Story
Who is responsible for Rohingya refugees rescued at sea?
Rohingya refugees have been caught up in a diplomatic dispute about who should take them in.
Read more
28 Feb 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
How is extreme poverty being measured in China?
play
25:00
Can PM Pashinyan survive the political crisis in Armenia?
play
25:30
Can justice be served 12 years after Sri Lanka’s civil war ended?
play
25:00
Could COVID ‘vaccine certificates’ lead to discrimination?
play
25:00
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
How is extreme poverty being measured in China?
play
25:00
Can PM Pashinyan survive the political crisis in Armenia?
play
25:30
Can justice be served 12 years after Sri Lanka’s civil war ended?
play
25:00
Could COVID ‘vaccine certificates’ lead to discrimination?
play
25:00
Show more
More from News
Two Jordan ministers resign for partying in breach of COVID rules
Fifteen people drown in latest shipwreck tragedy off Libya
Thai protesters, police clash near PM’s residence
Czech Republic turns to Russian vaccine amid soaring COVID cases
Most Read
Indian rooster kills owner during cockfight
‘You can carry on or give up’: Families living with rare diseases
Pro-Trump Republicans dominate conservative conference
Israeli-owned vessel docked in Dubai after mysterious explosion