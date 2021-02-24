Live
25:00

From: Inside Story

Could COVID ‘vaccine certificates’ lead to discrimination?

Documents proving vaccination against COVID-19 pose ethical questions.

24 Feb 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story

How to tackle the violence in eastern DR Congo?

25:00

Who should pay for news online?

25:15

Are private security firms following international law?

25:10

What is next for Somalia’s political crisis?

25:30
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story

How to tackle the violence in eastern DR Congo?

25:00

Who should pay for news online?

25:15

Are private security firms following international law?

25:10

What is next for Somalia’s political crisis?

25:30
Show more
More from News

US to allow migrants from Mexico as critics slam ‘kids in cages’

In this November 18, 2020, file photo, a child plays at a camp for asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico [File: Eric Gay/AP Photo]

‘Deadly sea crossings’: 41 migrants drown in the Mediterranean

Since 2014, more than 20,000 migrants and refugees have died at sea while trying to reach Europe from Africa [File: Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

Biden to sign order tackling chip shortage amid automaker woes

The chip shortage, which in some cases is forcing automakers to take employees off production lines, is the latest example of supply bottlenecks hurting American workers [File: David Zalubowski/AP Photo]

Bitcoin buy-in: MicroStrategy pours $1bn more into cryptocurrency

Bitcoin's price has recently hit record highs as major firms backed cryptocurrencies, with electric automaker Tesla investing $1.5bn in bitcoin alone [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

Turkey sentences pilots, airline official over Ghosn escape

Ghosn, who was arrested in Tokyo on financial misconduct allegations in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial [File: Kyodo via Reuters]

Amnesty strips Navalny of ‘prisoner of conscience’ status

Navalny is currently in a Russian jail after a court ruled he broke the terms of a suspended sentence [AFP photo/Moscow City Court press service/handout]

Biden to call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman about Khashoggi report

The call scheduled on Wednesday would be the first conversation between Biden, as US president, and King Salman [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]