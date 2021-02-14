search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
24:55
From:
Inside Story
Will internet shutdowns become the norm?
Rights groups criticise increasing use of online disruptions to suppress dissent.
Read more
14 Feb 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
How will Myanmar’s military respond to anti-coup protests?
play
25:10
Should the world embrace cryptocurrencies?
play
24:20
Will the first Palestinian elections in 15 years go ahead?
play
25:55
How will Trump’s second impeachment trial affect US politics?
play
24:55
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
How will Myanmar’s military respond to anti-coup protests?
play
25:10
Should the world embrace cryptocurrencies?
play
24:20
Will the first Palestinian elections in 15 years go ahead?
play
25:55
How will Trump’s second impeachment trial affect US politics?
play
24:55
Show more
More from Show Types
What’s happening in Myanmar?| Start Here
How will Myanmar’s military respond to anti-coup protests?
Project Wave: Exposed media corruption scandalises South Africa
How to ready kids for the real world while raising them with joy?
Most Read
‘Political cowardice’: US reacts to Trump impeachment acquittal
After acquittal, Trump says ‘our movement has only just begun’
Transcript: Mitch McConnell’s Trump impeachment speech
Myanmar: Fear of crackdown as military deploys tanks, shots fired