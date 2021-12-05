Is a military solution in West Africa the only way out?

Armed groups there continue to wage war, despite years of French military operations.

There is anger against France in West Africa at what protesters say is the flawed relationship between French armed forces and their African allies.

Two people were killed and others injured in Niger last month when demonstrators tried to block a military supply convoy of more than 100 vehicles on its way to Mali.

Protest organisers complain local forces are under-equipped and suffering disproportionate losses compared with their French allies in frequent attacks by armed groups.

Protesters say those groups, often linked to the ISIL (ISIS) group and al-Qaeda, continue to operate despite years of French military operations.

Has the military mission failed?

