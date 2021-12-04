Skip links

From: Inside Story

Can Europe’s right-wing parties be united?

Populist leaders meet in Poland to discuss the continent’s future.

The leaders of 14 European right-wing parties are at a conference in Poland.

Among the nationalist and populist issues up for discussion is building an alternative centre of power in the European Union.

It is aimed at opposing the EU on issues such as migration and national sovereignty, as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

However, they face a number of challenges caused by their differences. But it is clear that they all want more influence in European politics.

How much influence do they wield now?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests:

Aleksandra Rybinska –  Expert at the Warsaw Institute

Karel Lannoo – Chief executive officer of the Centre for European Policy Studies

Colette Schmidt – Journalist at Der Standard

By Inside Story
Published On 4 Dec 2021
