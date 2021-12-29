Remembering Desmond Tutu

The world is mourning Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90.

Memorial services are being held in South Africa for anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu.

And all around the world, tributes are being paid to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who died on Sunday aged 90.

He is remembered for using his pulpit – and public demonstrations – to energise public opinion against racial inequity – both at home and abroad.

What is the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Professor Farid Esack – Tutu’s family friend and veteran of South Africa’s liberation struggle

David Monyae – Researcher and political commentator focusing on African international relations

Thembisa Fakude – Senior research fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues and board member at the Mail and Guardian newspaper