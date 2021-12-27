Will the James Webb Space Telescope mission be successful?

The world’s largest and most advanced space telescope is launched in the first such trip in decades.

Humanity has embarked on another space adventure.

One of the most sophisticated technological systems ever created on Earth is on its way to making history and looking back in it.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space observatory to be launched into space.

With a price tag of $10bn, it is also one of the most expensive.

But how will it help us further understand our universe?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Avi Loeb – Professor of science at Harvard University and author of Extraterrestrial

Elizabeth Pearson – Astrophysicist and space journalist

Francisco Diego – Senior research fellow in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at University College London